Woman dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was died after falling down from motorcycle near Graywali Chowki here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40-year old Musrarat Bibi w/o Muhammad Shafi resident of Taajpur Sandhela was on the way to city area on motorcycle along with her husband.

All of a sudden, she fell down from the motorcycle and died on the spot. The rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.