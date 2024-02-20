Open Menu

Woman Dies In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Woman dies in road mishap

A woman died while another two person sustained serious injuries, near the DHA office site, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A woman died while another two person sustained serious injuries, near the DHA office site, on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading to its destination when a car hit the motorcycle.

As a result, one woman died while other two persons were injured and shifted to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.

The dead body was also shifted to the hospital. Rescue 1122 struggling to trace the identity of the injured persons.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Car Died SITE Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

3 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

3 minutes ago
 'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton' ..

'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel

3 minutes ago
 ‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

3 minutes ago
 All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor ..

All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

3 minutes ago
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water c ..

Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Ge ..

Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

7 minutes ago
 SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to ..

SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency

7 minutes ago
 561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC ..

561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..

7 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Is ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

23 minutes ago
 Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan