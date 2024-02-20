Woman dies in road mishap

A woman died while another two person sustained serious injuries, near the DHA office site, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A woman died while another two person sustained serious injuries, near the DHA office site, on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading to its destination when a car hit the motorcycle.

As a result, one woman died while other two persons were injured and shifted to Nishtar hospital in critical condition.

The dead body was also shifted to the hospital. Rescue 1122 struggling to trace the identity of the injured persons.