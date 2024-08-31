Woman dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A woman was killed while another sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley, loaded with bricks, ran over a motorcycle near Bahawalpur Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a man and a woman were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them near Bahawalpur Road.

The woman died on-the-spot while the man sustained injuries.

On receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.