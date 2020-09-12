UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Woman dies in road mishap in Khanewal

A woman has been died while her husband sustained severe injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a car, near Iqbalnagar

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman has been died while her husband sustained severe injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a car, near Iqbalnagar.

According to Rescue 1122, Noor Muhammad, a resident of 125/7-R along with his wife was going to his destination when all of a sudden, his motorcycle collided with a car near Iqbalnagar.

Resultantly, his wife has been died. However, Noor Muhammad sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to THQ Hospital Mian Channu.

More Stories From Pakistan

