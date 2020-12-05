UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:27 PM

Woman dies in road mishap in khanewal

An old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing road near Peerowal on Saturday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :An old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing road near Peerowal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 65 years old woman namely Nazeeran bibi w/o Ameer resident of 42/10-R was crossing the road when a speeding car hit her near Peerowal.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs.

Related Topics

Road Car Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Pak Naval Chief visits Turkish Fleet Headquarters ..

3 minutes ago

Gang busted,three cattle lifters held in sargodha

6 minutes ago

SNGPL initiates Rs 7.5 billions gas project in Kar ..

6 minutes ago

Cannavaro on brink of sack again at China's Guangz ..

6 minutes ago

Govt Girls Degree College Dubgari girls excel in B ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Pb

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.