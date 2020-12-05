Woman dies in road mishap in khanewal

An old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing road near Peerowal on Saturday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :An old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing road near Peerowal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 65 years old woman namely Nazeeran bibi w/o Ameer resident of 42/10-R was crossing the road when a speeding car hit her near Peerowal.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs.