Woman dies in road mishap in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman died while her brother sustained injuries in a road mishap near Vehari chowk here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman namely Shehnaz Mai along with her brother Nazeer Hussain, was walking at Vehari-Multan near Grid station.

All of a sudden, a van hit them. Resultantly, Shehnaz Mai died while his brother sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to Nishtar hospital. However, the police concerned was investigating the incident.