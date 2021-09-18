UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:44 PM

Woman dies in roof collapse

A woman was killed in a roof collapse incident in the area of Makoana, here on Saturday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed in a roof collapse incident in the area of Makoana, here on Saturday morning.

According to police, Ghulam Fatima, w/o Muhammad Yusaf (65), was sitting in her house when suddenly the dilapidated roof caved in. Consequently, she stuck under the rubber and died on-the-spot.

Police were investigating.

