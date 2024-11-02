Woman dies in roof-collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A woman died due to roof collapse of a dilapidated house here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, the incident took place in Karor Lal Easan, Layyah. Akhtar Bibi, 50, lost her life when the crumbling roof of her home collapsed on her.