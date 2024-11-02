Open Menu

Woman Dies In Roof-collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Woman dies in roof-collapse incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A woman died due to roof collapse of a dilapidated house here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, the incident took place in Karor Lal Easan, Layyah. Akhtar Bibi, 50, lost her life when the crumbling roof of her home collapsed on her.

Related Topics

Died Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

11 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

11 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

11 hours ago
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

11 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

11 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

11 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan