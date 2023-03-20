Woman dies in stampede at flour distribution point

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An elderly woman died during a stampede at a free flour distribution point at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year-old Taaj Bibi, wife of Ghaus Bakhash, a resident of Village 588/TDA Saeedi Adda, went to the flour distribution point at Chowk Shaheed, where under the special Ramzan Package of the provincial government, three flour bags were being given to deserving families including women registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

She fell down due to the stampede by the crowd pushing to get flour bags early and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for medico-legal formalities.