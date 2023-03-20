UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In Stampede At Flour Distribution Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Woman dies in stampede at flour distribution point

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An elderly woman died during a stampede at a free flour distribution point at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year-old Taaj Bibi, wife of Ghaus Bakhash, a resident of Village 588/TDA Saeedi Adda, went to the flour distribution point at Chowk Shaheed, where under the special Ramzan Package of the provincial government, three flour bags were being given to deserving families including women registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

She fell down due to the stampede by the crowd pushing to get flour bags early and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Died Wife Rescue 1122 Women Government Flour

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

44 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

50 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.