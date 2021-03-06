Woman dies in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::A 60-year old woman died in traffic accident on Chashma road in the jurisdiction of Kari Khesor Police Station, said police on Saturday.

Muridan Bibi wife of Khan Muhammad resident of Wanda Bhatta Umer Khel Pakka was riding on motorcycle with her son Muhammad Ramzan that suddenly fell on road near Palari Ada.

Muridan Bibi died on the spot while her son Muhammad Ramzan got serious injuries.

He was shifted to nearby hospital.

The police registered the case and started investigation.