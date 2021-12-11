UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies, Man Hurts In Road Mishap

A woman was killed while another person sustained injuries as the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a mini truck here at Sher Shah road on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while another person sustained injuries as the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a mini truck here at Sher Shah road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons including a woman were going somewhere riding on motorcycle when suddenly a speeding mini truck hit them.

As a result, 40 years old Shehnaz died on the spot while 55 years old Allah Buksh got injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

