Woman Dies Mysteriously In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Woman dies mysteriously in Muzaffargarh

An unknown old woman died mysteriously in a street, near Tibi chowk, here on Monday evening

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):An unknown old woman died mysteriously in a street, near Tibi chowk, here on Monday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, an old woman was heading somewhere when all of a sudden she became unconscious.

Local people called Rescue 1122, the Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted her to the hospital. However, the woman was declared dead by the doctors.

Civil Line police started an investigation into the incident.

