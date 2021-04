(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman died of electrocution, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Safina Bibi wife of Rizwan was spreading clothes fordrying on a wire when she received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Investigation was underway.