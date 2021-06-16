Woman dies of electrocution

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman was electrocuted to death in a nearby locality on Wednesday.

According to police, Ameena Bibi, 65, resident of Amirpur village was busy in chores when she received a fatal electric shock while switching on a water pump at her home. She died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a youth identified as Shakeel, 17, resident of Thiya Pannu committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope over domestic dispute.