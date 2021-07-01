UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies Of Jungle Fire In Totni Village Of Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Woman dies of jungle fire in Totni village of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Jungle fire on Thursday claimed the life of a woman at village Totni Thanna Abbottabad when she was trying to extinguish the fire which has reached near her home.

According to the locals, last night fire erupted in the forest of Totni Thanna village and after some time it reached near the village residential area, the lady was trying to extinguish the jungle fire and fell into the blaze and scalded.

The family members shifted her to District Headquarters Hospital where she could not survive and lost her life after 24 hours.

Jungle fire is a serious issue in all over Hazara division particularly in three districts including Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra where new forest those were grown under billion Tree plantation drive were badly damaged.

Besides the loss of precious human lives fire in the forests has also been vanished some of the rare species in the game reserves of Haripur and miles-long jungle have been destroyed.

During the current summer season, dozens of fire incidents have taken place in various forests of Hazara division, in some areas of Haripur and Abbottabad fire remained uncontrolled resulting in thousands of trees were burnt.

