Woman dies of snake bite in Muzaffargarh

A seven-month old pregnant lady died of snake biting and husband alleged that she passed away due to doctor's negligence as he later discharged the lady without completing desired medical treatment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A seven-month old pregnant lady died of snake biting and husband alleged that she passed away due to doctor's negligence as he later discharged the lady without completing desired medical treatment.

The husband named Muhammad Nadeem filed application with local police station against hospital's doctor while district representative of Pakistan People's Party Sahil Chandio hinted at submitting call attention notice in parliament through the party's local parliamentarians over the issue.

According to details, seven-month-old pregnant woman named Anusha, 22 was brought by her husband Nadeem in DGQ hospital after she was bit by snake on her finger.

The husband alleged that he tied bandage on affected finger of her wife to avoid spreading snake poison in the body which the doctor on the duty named Muhammad Naseer removed forcibly and injected prescribed injection. It caused condition of his wife gradually deteriorated and she started vomiting but doctor discharged her by declaring that she got recovered from the disease. Nadeem said her wife breathed last when they arrived in home.

MS of DHQ hospital Dr Mehr Iqbal constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the death. He said action would be taken against responsible of death after emerging result of inquiry report.