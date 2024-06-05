Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A mother of three children was allegedly died after getting injected wrong injection by the Lady Health Visitor (LHV) at Basira town here Wednesday.

The husband of the deceased lady, Ramzan Sinjrani, has called for initiating action against the paramedic for their negligence.

According to the husband, he had brought his wife to the local medical centre at Basera for treatment of post miscarriage.

Where, he said the LHV named Kusar Hasnat started treatment despite putting him on wait for long time.

During the treatment, he said, she injected an incorrect injection to his wife which caused her death on the spot.

The husband said to have called at 15 leading the SHO moved along with the team at the medical centre to initiate inquiry. Ramzan Sinjrani and other family members demanded of the police and local health department to take action against the medical staff for committing 'negligence' in the patient's treatment.

On the other hand, the husband of the deceased and owner of the medical center, Malik Rafique said the woman's death wasn't caused by the wrong injection but severe post- miscarriage complications resulting in the mishap.