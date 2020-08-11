Woman dies, seven injure in Nushki road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman died while seven others including children and women received injuries in a road mishap near Galangoor area of Nushki district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a Nushki-bound car from Quetta was on its way when it overturned on National Highway near Galangoor due to over speeding.

As a result, a woman died on the spot while seven others including women and children suffered wounds.

Levies on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.