Woman dies, six others receive injuries in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A women here on Wednesday killed while 6 other persons got injured in a chain collision on Kamalia road.

Two motorcycles, tractor and two trucks were involved in the accident, the rescue sources said.

The accident occurred due to smog near Ravi toll plaza, they said, adding that two persons received critical injures. The woman died on the spot, the sources said.

The Rescue team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/mjm