Woman Dies, Two Children Injured In Car-tractor Trolley Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A woman was killed on the spot and two children were critically injured in a tragic tractor-car collision that occurred on Jhang Bhakkar Road in Jinnah Colony early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the accident was caused by the negligence of the tractor driver, resulting in the instantaneous death of a woman and critical injuries to two children, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources revealed that rescue teams and police rushed to the scene after being informed by residents.

The deceased woman and the injured children were shifted to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

