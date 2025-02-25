Woman Dies, Two Children Injured In Car-tractor Trolley Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A woman was killed on the spot and two children were critically injured in a tragic tractor-car collision that occurred on Jhang Bhakkar Road in Jinnah Colony early Tuesday morning.
According to rescue officials, the accident was caused by the negligence of the tractor driver, resulting in the instantaneous death of a woman and critical injuries to two children, a private news channel reported.
Rescue sources revealed that rescue teams and police rushed to the scene after being informed by residents.
The deceased woman and the injured children were shifted to a nearby hospital.
An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Recent Stories
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 injured as bus crashes into tree on Vehari road1 minute ago
-
Woman dies, two children injured in car-tractor trolley crash2 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident21 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns India's brutal policy of humiliating, caging innocent Kashmiris41 minutes ago
-
Babar Alauddin briefed on key performance indicators10 hours ago
-
Babar Alauddin reviews performance of various departments10 hours ago
-
3-Day capacity building workshop on 'Youth collaboration for resilient society' concludes10 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to boost bilateral trade with Uzbekistan to $1 Billion: Ambassador Ahmed Farooq10 hours ago
-
Two human traffickers arrested for illegally sending citizens to Europe11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser11 hours ago
-
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards11 hours ago
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal11 hours ago