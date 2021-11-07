Woman dies, two hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while two another sustained injuries due to collision between car and motorcycle rickshaw near Peerowal on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding car coming from Lahore hit a motorcycle rickshaw when rickshaw driver tried to take U-turn at Peerowal chowk.

As a result, a woman namely Raheela w/o Mahboob died on the spot. Sana d/o Mahboob and Yasmin s/o Farooq sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to civil hospital.