Woman dies, two hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while two men sustained injuries as car collided with motorcycle rickshaw at Head Muhammad Wala here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a car hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Head Muhammad Wala in which a woman namely Jawai Mai sustained injuries and died on the spot.

Mohsin and Khan sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.