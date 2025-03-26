Woman Dies, Two Injure As Car Overturns
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed while two others including a kid sustained injuries
when a car turned turtle near Pull-60, Hazara Makhdoom Ali Lodhran
on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, five people were riding a car when
suddenly its axle broke near Pull 60 Hazara Makhdoom Ali Lodhran,
due to which the vehicle overturned.
As a result, a woman died on the spot and two others sustained injuries.
On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first
aid to injured.
The victim was identified as Naseem Akhtar w/o Muhammad Aslam,
resident of Basti Malook.
