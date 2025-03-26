Open Menu

Woman Dies, Two Injure As Car Overturns

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Woman dies, two injure as car overturns

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A woman was killed while two others including a kid sustained injuries

when a car turned turtle near Pull-60, Hazara Makhdoom Ali Lodhran

on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, five people were riding a car when

suddenly its axle broke near Pull 60 Hazara Makhdoom Ali Lodhran,

due to which the vehicle overturned.

As a result, a woman died on the spot and two others sustained injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first

aid to injured.

The victim was identified as Naseem Akhtar w/o Muhammad Aslam,

resident of Basti Malook.

