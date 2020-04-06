UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies, Two Injure Motorcycle Collision

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on National Highway near Darrabi area of Bolan district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, two motorbikes collided with each other due to over speeding at Darrabi area, leaving a woman dead and injuring two others on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Levies force where the injured victims treatments were started.

The identity of the body and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

