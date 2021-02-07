UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies, Two Injured In Landmine Blast

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Woman dies, two injured in landmine blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman died and two girls sustained injuries in a landmine blast at Lehri area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home when they hit the planted landmine beside the road near Gori area which went off.

As a result, three people including a woman and two girls received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where a woman namely Kanol succumbed to her injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and started search to arrest suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Sibi SITE Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

15 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

31 minutes ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

45 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

1 hour ago

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.