Woman dies, two injured in landmine blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman died and two girls sustained injuries in a landmine blast at Lehri area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home when they hit the planted landmine beside the road near Gori area which went off.

As a result, three people including a woman and two girls received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where a woman namely Kanol succumbed to her injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and started search to arrest suspects.