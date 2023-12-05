Woman dies, two injured in road accident

A woman died while two persons sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding minitruck hit a motorcycle near the Canal Bridge, Satiana City.

As a result, 35-year-old woman Amina wife of Amir received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad (30) and 2-year-old Shoaib Amir to Rural Health Center (RHC) Satiana in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while an investigation continues, he added.