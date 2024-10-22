Open Menu

Woman Dies, Two Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Woman dies, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A woman died while her husband and daughter were injured in a road accident near Meeranwala Bungalow on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three family members were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them.

Consequently, a woman, Bushra Bibi, 40, wife of Abdul Rehman died on the spot while her husband and daughter, Fakhra, 16, were injured.

A Rescue 1122 team provided first aid and shifted them to hospital while the body was handed over to Nishatabad police. They were residents of Chak No 138-GB, Chiniot.

