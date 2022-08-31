Woman dies, two injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) ::A woman lost her life while two others were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Kandu Machla area of Lal Qilla here on Wednesday.

Local police said a woman named Noor Mina, daughter of Umer Zada died in Bashgram area of Kandu Machla village and two others, identified as Umer Zada and Zahid Ullah sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed.

Workers of Rescue 1122 retrieved the woman's body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital. Police said investigation into the incident has been kicked off.