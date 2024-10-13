Open Menu

Woman Dies, Two Injured In Wall Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Woman dies, two injured in wall collapse

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A woman died while two others sustained injuries in a wall collapse on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kaneez Mai of Kot Sultan of Layyah was sitting in her house along with two women when the wall of the house collapsed.

Resultantly, Kaneez Mai died on the spot while the other two women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

