UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies,two Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

A woman was killed while another two sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided each other at Budhla road here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while another two sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided each other at Budhla road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other due to over-speeding near Ali town Budhla road and a woman sitting on the motorcycle fell down on a road and a speeding passenger van ran over her.

As a result, woman died on the spot while another two also sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Van Women

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,984,261

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,984,261

28 seconds ago
 Girl commits suicide in kasur

Girl commits suicide in kasur

29 seconds ago
 China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, t ..

China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, targeted: premier

33 seconds ago
 Hong Kong refugees face 'dire' food crisis in Covi ..

Hong Kong refugees face 'dire' food crisis in Covid outbreak: survey

15 minutes ago
 Elderly woman killed in road accident

Elderly woman killed in road accident

15 minutes ago
 2100 kg substandard spices discarded

2100 kg substandard spices discarded

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>