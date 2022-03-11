Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

A woman was killed while another two sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided each other at Budhla road here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while another two sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided each other at Budhla road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other due to over-speeding near Ali town Budhla road and a woman sitting on the motorcycle fell down on a road and a speeding passenger van ran over her.

As a result, woman died on the spot while another two also sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.