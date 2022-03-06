Woman drown in Panjkora river in Shabati area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) ::A woman drowned in Panjkora river in Sharbati area of Barang Tehsil of Zaka Bajaur here on Sunday, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to locals and rescue 1122 officials, the woman was crossing the Panjkora River with her companions when her foot slipped and she fell into the river.

As soon as the accident was reported, a team of Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and began efforts to rescue the woman.

According to Rescue 1122, a search operation is underway under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan.