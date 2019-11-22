UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Drowns Her 2 Kids, Attempts Suicide In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:22 PM

Woman drowns her 2 kids, attempts suicide in Lahore

A woman drowned her two minor children in a water tank and injured herself in a suicide attempt at Basti Salamatpura, Raiwind area, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A woman drowned her two minor children in a water tank and injured herself in a suicide attempt at Basti Salamatpura, Raiwind area, on Friday.

Police said that Naheed was married to Nasir of Sawabi district. She had been living with her parents after developing differences with her husband. On Thursday night, parents of Nasir came to take her along.

However, she did not want to go with them. At night when all members of her family went to bed, she drowned her children, identified as Ehtisham (4) and Mehroba (5) in a water tank. After that she attempted suicide by cutting her body with a knife.

Police reached the spot after being informed and took the bodies into custody. Naheed was shifted to a hospital. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Injured Raiwind Water Married Suicide Nasir Tank Women Family All

Recent Stories

Punjab University organises inter-departmental qui ..

2 minutes ago

748 drug peddlers arrested in two months

2 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University canteen sealed, Rs 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia military to increase hi-teck weapons: Vladi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister, President extend felicitations on ..

8 minutes ago

South Africa's Largest Carrier, Unions Settle Thei ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.