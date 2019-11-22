Woman drowns her 2 kids, attempts suicide in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A woman drowned her two minor children in a water tank and injured herself in a suicide attempt at Basti Salamatpura, Raiwind area, on Friday.

Police said that Naheed was married to Nasir of Sawabi district. She had been living with her parents after developing differences with her husband. On Thursday night, parents of Nasir came to take her along.

However, she did not want to go with them. At night when all members of her family went to bed, she drowned her children, identified as Ehtisham (4) and Mehroba (5) in a water tank. After that she attempted suicide by cutting her body with a knife.

Police reached the spot after being informed and took the bodies into custody. Naheed was shifted to a hospital. Further investigation was under way.