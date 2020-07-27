Woman drowns in canal

A 25-year-old woman drowned in Muzaffargarh canal in a suburban area of Shah Jamal on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old woman drowned in Muzaffargarh canal in a suburban area of Shah Jamal on Monday.

Police sources said that Robina Bibi,25, wife of Muhammad Afzal was washing her hands when she slipped into the canal and died.

Shah Jamal police reached there and fished out her body with help of locals, the sources informed.

The corpse was handed over to heirs after legal procedure.