UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Drowns In Canal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Woman drowns in canal

A 25-year-old woman drowned in Muzaffargarh canal in a suburban area of Shah Jamal on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old woman drowned in Muzaffargarh canal in a suburban area of Shah Jamal on Monday.

Police sources said that Robina Bibi,25, wife of Muhammad Afzal was washing her hands when she slipped into the canal and died.

Shah Jamal police reached there and fished out her body with help of locals, the sources informed.

The corpse was handed over to heirs after legal procedure.

Related Topics

Police Died Wife Muzaffargarh Women

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts o ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission Says May Appeal Against WTO Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

43 fair price shops set up in district Abbottabad

4 minutes ago

Four Private Members' bills introduced in Senate

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.