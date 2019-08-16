Woman drowns in river while saving kids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman drowned in Chenab River while saving her children from falling into river here at Qasim Bela, Marina Camp area, on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : A woman drowned in Chenab River while saving her children from falling into river here at Qasim Bela, Marina Camp area, on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family was crossing the bridge of the river near Marina Camp when three kids slipped from the bridge.

The woman saved her kids from falling into the river and herself drowned in the river.

Rescue sources said that search operation was underway for recovery of the drowned woman.