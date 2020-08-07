Woman Drowns Into Canal In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:06 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman drowned into a canal near Head Sikandri Bypass here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, they received a call about woman drowned into canal near Head Sikandri Bypass.
Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.
After two hours struggle Rescuers fished out the body from the canal.
The woman was identified as 32-year old,Mrs Tariq while the body handed over to heirs.