Woman Drug-dealer Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The district police have arrested an inter-provincial drug-dealer and recovered narcotics from her.
According to a spokesman, Head Marala police arrested Mardan-based Salma Bibi and recovered 8.800kg hashish from her. She was involved in trafficking drugs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to different cities of Punjab.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against her.