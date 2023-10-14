Woman drug-dealer arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The district police have arrested an inter-provincial drug-dealer and recovered narcotics from her.

According to a spokesman, Head Marala police arrested Mardan-based Salma Bibi and recovered 8.800kg hashish from her. She was involved in trafficking drugs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to different cities of Punjab.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against her.