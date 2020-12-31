Woman drug peddler held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested woman a notorious drug peddler and recovered more than 1 kg drug from her possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Line police have arrested drug pusher namely Sofia Noreen and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from her possession.

Police have registered a case against narcotics act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged. CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.