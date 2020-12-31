UrduPoint.com
Woman Drug Peddler Held During Raid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested woman a notorious drug peddler and recovered more than 1 kg drug from her possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Line police have arrested drug pusher namely Sofia Noreen and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from her possession.

Police have registered a case against narcotics act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged. CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.

