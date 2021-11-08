Woman drug peddler held with narcotics

The district police arrested a notorious woman drug peddler and recovered 18 kg opium as well as 30 kg hashish from her possession

KASUR, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The district police arrested a notorious woman drug peddler and recovered 18 kg opium as well as 30 kg hashish from her possession.

Police on Monday said that during a crackdown, the team conducted raid in various areas and arrested notorious woman drug peddler Farzana Bibi from Ahluwala.However, his husband Faqeer Ahmed fled from the scene.

Changa Manga police registered case and launched investigation.