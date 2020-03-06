Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muzaffargarh

UrduPoint.com
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered drugs from her possession.

According to police sources, SHO City Alipur police station Rao Shahroz on a tip-off raided with police team and caught a woman drug peddler namely Uzra and recovered 82 bottles of wine from her possession and registered a case against her.

The accused was involved in supplying wine in various parts of the city, the sources said.

