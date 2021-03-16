UrduPoint.com
Woman Drug Pusher Among Five Held With Over One Maund Of Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Woman drug pusher among five held with over one Maund of Hashish

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khanewal police have arrested a woman drug pusher along with her four accomplices and over a Maund of Hashish in an operation at Katcha Khoh area, police said on Tuesday.

In compliance with standing orders of DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem to continue crackdown on criminals, Katcha Khoh police continued reconnaissance targeting criminals and arrested the female drug pusher Shamim Bibi along with her accomplices including Qurban Ali, Mubashir Shah, Shahid Nazar and Ijaz.

They were arrested from different points including railways underpass, 79/9R, 17/9R Pul, outside 19/9R and 16/9R.

Hashish weighing 42.350 kilogram valuing Lakhs of Rupees was recovered.

Accused were being investigated. DPO has announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for the police team.

More Stories From Pakistan

