Woman drug pusher arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a woman drug pusher and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from her possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Murree police along with its team arrested woman drug pusher Sadia Shazeb and recovered 1.6kg drugs from her custody.

Police have registered a case against her and started investigation.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of youngsters.