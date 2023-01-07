Woman Drug Pusher Arrested In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 06:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a notorious woman drug pusher from Gawalmandi area and recovered 1.160 kg hashish, ice, ice-using devices and cash from her possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested the woman drug pusher with narcotics.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
The accused used to sell drugs in and around educational institutions.
Further investigation was underway.