Woman drug-pusher awarded 11-year jail term

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday awarded 11-year imprisonment with Rs 32,000 fine to a woman drug-pusher involved in a narcotics case, registered by Thikriwala police station.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Farooq Anwar Juiya announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining the evidence.

The police had arrested Fauzia Bibi and recovered 5-kg heroin and 7-kg hashish from her last year.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo further nine-month imprisonment.