Woman Drug-pusher Awarded 11-year Jail Term
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday awarded 11-year imprisonment with Rs 32,000 fine to a woman drug-pusher involved in a narcotics case, registered by Thikriwala police station.
Additional District & Sessions Judge Farooq Anwar Juiya announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining the evidence.
The police had arrested Fauzia Bibi and recovered 5-kg heroin and 7-kg hashish from her last year.
In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo further nine-month imprisonment.