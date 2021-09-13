UrduPoint.com

Woman Drug-pusher Awarded 11-year Jail Term

A sessions court on Monday awarded 11-year imprisonment with Rs 32,000 fine to a woman drug-pusher involved in a narcotics case, registered by Thikriwala police station

Additional District & Sessions Judge Farooq Anwar Juiya announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining the evidence.

The police had arrested Fauzia Bibi and recovered 5-kg heroin and 7-kg hashish from her last year.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo further nine-month imprisonment.

