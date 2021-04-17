Woman drug-trafficker arrested

Khurarianwala police have arrested a woman drug-trafficker and recovered more than one kilogram of charas from her.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have arrested a woman drug-trafficker and recovered more than one kilogram of charas from her.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a police team conducted a raid and arrested Pathani Bibi with narcotics in her possession. The police registered a case, FIR No 390/21 under Section 9-C of CNSA (Control of Narcotics Substance Act), against her and sent her behind the bars.