Woman Drug Trafficker Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Central Police with the assistance of an intelligence agency busted an alleged female drug trafficker and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from her possession.

The Liaquatabad police station and a Federal intelligence agency arrested an inter-provincial drug trafficker identified as Alina wife of Babar Ali, said a news release on Thursday.

17 packets of hashish weighing 20 kg worth Rs. 1.1 million approximately were recovered from her. The arrested belonged to District Bagh Azad Kashmir while the accused was residing in Chakra Goth in Karachi.

She has made further revelations during the interrogation based on which more arrests are expected.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation initiated.

