SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted in Sillanwali police limits here on Sunday.

Police said that Nimra Bibi, wife of Khalid Hussain of Chak 142-NB was washing the clothes when she accidently touching the wire of a motor pump. As a result, she received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Further investigation was under way, said police