Woman Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted in an incident near here on Wednesday.
According to police, Shamim, 40, of Chak No 170/172 NB was washing clothes when shereceived a fatal electric shock.
