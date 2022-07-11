- Home
Woman Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was electrocuted in an accident in the jurisdiction of Nehang Police on Monday.
According to police, Nasreen, 53, was washing clothes when she received a fatal electricshock after switching off a button of the machine.
