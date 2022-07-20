Woman electrocuted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman died of electrocution near Ganda Singhwala on Wednesday.

According to police, Haleema Bibi (54), wife of Salamat Ali, resident of Kamalpura was switching on a water pump at her home when she received fatal an electric shock and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from various parts of the district.

On information, Pattoki city police recovered a body identified as Saleem (44), resident of Wah Aadhan, from Pattoki railway station and shifted it to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Sadr police Kasur recovered a body of 70-year-old man from Khem Karn road. The body has yet to be identified.

The police have shifted the body to DHQ hospital, Kasur.

Police were investigating.