SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman died of electrocution, in Urban Area police limits on Sunday.

Police said that Najma Bibi (34), resident of Katchi Basti was busy in chores when she touched a live electric wire. She received a fatalelectric shock and was shifted to a nearby hospital in precariouscondition where she died.